The singer made this known during his guest appearance at Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show.'

Noah asked the music star how his song 'Fem' became the anthem for the movement even though the song wasn't recorded for the protest.

"I did not record that song thinking that was going to happen. Honestly, it is amazing how I saw my voice be an instrument for the people. It was amazing...I got into a lot of trouble, I got into a lot of trouble. I had to actually leave the country it was that bad because I got into a lot of trouble," he said.

"It was amazing to see people come out like that. I'll tell you this, they listened, they heard us. They might have changed nothing but they were shocked."

Davido was one of the celebrities who led the #Endsars protest in 2020.

He didn't just protest as he helped secure the release of some of the protesters who had been arrested by the police authority.