Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has joined the #EndSars protest in Abuja.

The music star who tweeted on Saturday, October 10, 2020, about his planned trip to Abuja, joined other protesters as they moved around the streets of Nigeria's capital.

Davido didn't just protest as he helped secure the release of some of the protesters who had been arrested by the police authority.

"All protesters have been released!!!" he wrote on his Instagram page.

He went on to address why the Special Anti Robbery Squad needs to be disbanded.

"Amidst it all. We must not forget the reasons we are protesting, we must not forget the peaceful manner of the protests and we must most certainly not back down until our demands are met! You either live for something or you die for nothing. Sars ending is a great start but the task is far from completed! now let’s end police brutality as a whole!" he added.

The music star joins the list of celebrities who have come out to lead or join the #EndSars protests across the country and abroad.

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid on Sunday, October, 11, joined hundreds of Nigerians to protest in London for the same campaign.

“For Nigerians youths, don’t let anyone tell you you don’t have a voice,” he told the crowd.

"This is just the beginning!! We won our fight to #ENDSARS .. now Reform the Nigerian police!! #Endpolice brutality! We deserve good governance," he later said on Twitter.