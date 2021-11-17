RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido raises over N50M in less than an hour on Twitter after tweeting his account details

Odion Okonofua

It's raining naira notes on Twitter.

Nigerian music star David Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star David Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian singer Davido has been raising some huge bucks since he shared his account details on Twitter.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he asked his loyal fans to send him money! Shocking right?

"If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo," he tweeted.

He went on to share his account details on the social media platform.

"David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number:0123044967."

"Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg."

About an hour later, the music star announced that he received about N26M from his fans.

"Omo nah like joke I start this thing oo 26m," he tweeted.

At the time of publishing, the music star had raised N53M.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

