Davido outlines next course of action after Fool's Day stunt

The singer took to his social media platforms to address the false claims and reassure his fans of his safety.

The rumours began swirling after a Kenyan media house reported that Davido had been apprehended while departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following his private jet.

However, the same media outlet later clarified that the report was nothing more than an April Fools' Day prank.

In response to the frenzy sparked by the erroneous reports, Davido issued a statement vehemently denying any arrest.

"Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st. I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue," he shared.

Asserting his innocence, Davido emphasised that he has never faced arrest in any of the numerous countries he has visited throughout his career.

"I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I've made home throughout my career," he stated emphatically.

Expressing his frustration at the fabrication of such serious allegations, Davido announced his intention to pursue legal action against the responsible media parties.

"I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible," he declared. My lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation," added Davido.

