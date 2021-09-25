Davido finally breaks silence after death of official photographer, Fortune

The music star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, September 25, 2021, where he penned an emotional note for the late celebrity photographer.

"Fortune @fortunateumunname ….. I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all. You really were all about me like nothing else mattered," he wrote.

"You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks. There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter. I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now wtf we still had so much more to do. Your workshops. Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments. All of it."

"I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you. my heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you. You truly were the best kid. A rare breed and I’m so grateful that we got to travel the world and create so many iconic moments with you."

"You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! I swear it! This next one’s for you! RIP lil bro. Love you forever ❤️ #FortuneShotItAll."

Fortune passed away on Tuesday, September 21. He was the brain behind most of Davido's photos on Instagram and a member of his crew.

Fortune was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state. He was 24 years old.