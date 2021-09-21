RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The celebrity photographer died at the age of 24.

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

There are reports that Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umurname Peter is dead.

According to several posts on social media, the celebrity photographer passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

"Davido's photographer Fortune is dead. Jesus Christ. F**k I'm heartbroken, he's my friend. I'm so heartbroken. It shouldn't have been fortune God, he's hardworking, very ambitious, he worked so hard to gain the spot he achieved like wtf," one of the tweets read.

www.instagram.com

He was the brain behind most of Davido's photos on Instagram and a member of his crew.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Fortune was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state.

He was 24 years old.

Until his death, the celebrity photographer worked with several celebrities including Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lil baby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many more.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

