Nigeria music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is celebrating his son, Ifeanyi on his first birthday.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, where he celebrated his only son.

"Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON,'' he tweeted.

The 27-year-old singer announced the arrival of his son with fiancee, Chioma Rowland on October 20, 2019.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

The couple got engaged in 2019.

David has two other children, Imade and Hailey from previous relationships.