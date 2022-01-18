Davido calls out his cousin who wants to run against uncle in Osun governorship election

The obviously pissed singer took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, where blasted his relative over his political ambition.

"Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001," he tweeted.

Davido's cousin Dele Adeleke recently bought the nomination form to run for the gubernatorial ticket in Osun state under the People's Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Ademola Adeleke is also running for the same position under the same party.

ece-auto-gen

Ademola ran for the governorship election in 2018.