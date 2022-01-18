RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido calls out his cousin who wants to run against uncle in Osun governorship election

Odion Okonofua

Ademola and Dele Adeleke will be running under the People's Democratic Party.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido and Dele Adeleke [Fortune]
Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido and Dele Adeleke [Fortune]

Nigerian music star Davido has slammed one of his cousins Dele Adeleke over his plans to run against their uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The obviously pissed singer took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, where blasted his relative over his political ambition.

"Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001," he tweeted.

twitter.com

Davido's cousin Dele Adeleke recently bought the nomination form to run for the gubernatorial ticket in Osun state under the People's Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Ademola Adeleke is also running for the same position under the same party.

Davido dancing with his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke
Davido dancing with his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke ece-auto-gen

Ademola ran for the governorship election in 2018.

He lost to the present governor, Oyetola Gboyega via a supreme court ruling.

Odion Okonofua

