Davido's father, Deji Adeleke has donated seven hundred and fifty million naira to the government to help fight coronavirus.

Deji Adeleke is a multibillionaire businessman.

The music star shared the piece of information via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

According to the post shared on his page, five hundred million naira will be going to the federal government while the remaining two hundred and fifty million naira will be used in buying grains (rice and beans) for all the citizens of Osun state.

Davido's father, Deji Adeleke has donated seven hundred and fifty million naira the government to help fight coronavirus. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

For Davido, despite the situation in the country at the moment, with one voice, the nation can defeat the virus.

"Trust me, together we will beat this virus! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa! #COVID19 #AdelekeDynasty," he wrote.

The music star has been hit personally by the virus as he soon to be wife, Chioma Rowland was recently diagnosed with the Covid-19.

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma

Davido, who recently returned from the United States of America after cancelling his tour said he, his fiancee and their close associates decided to go for coronavirus test on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, because of their recent travel history.

But after the test, only Chioma’s result came back positive.