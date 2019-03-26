The voluptuous actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, where she shared some really hot and lovely photos of herself. She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote where she thanked God for adding another year to her years on earth.

"THANK YOU LORD 4 ANOTHER YEAR.. ITS BEEN MY BEST YEAR SO FAR... AM GRATEFUL LORD 🙏 #DANIELLAOKEKE," she wrote. Happy birthday Daniella Okeke from all of us at PULSE.

The last time we shared a story of Daniella Okeke's photos, her fans especially the guys couldn't handle all the sauce.

Daniella Okeke's hot photos will keep the guys uneasy

Daniella Okeke is unarguably one of the hottest actresses in the Nigerian film industry, and she has new photos to prove this. On Monday, May 21, 2018, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a number of photos while on vacation somewhere in France.

In these new photos, we get to see the actress not just having fun, but also displaying those curves that have endeared her to a lot of people.

In one of the photos, she describes how beautiful the city she is visiting is, but trust a lot of her followers not to be interested in those quotes.