Apparently, some people aren't impressed with some of the election results released so far in the general elections, and Daniella Okeke is one of them who also feels so, making her desire to leave the country.

This might sound hilarious to some people while others might also take it seriously but the voluptuous actress made her frustrations and desires known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 25, 2019.

In her posts, she said she was fed up with the country and was ready to relocate to another nation. She even went on to openly appeal to any man with a foreign passport to come and marry her.

"I NEED A NEW CITIZENSHIP AM REALLY TIRED OF NIGERIA 💛💚 PLS WHO WILL MARRY ME? RED OR BLUE PASSPORT OR ANY OTHER COLOR BUT DEFINITELY NOT GREEN... 😡😡 AM UPSET.. #DANIELLAOKEKE," she captioned one of the photos.

Well, if you think you find Daniella Okeke attractive and most importantly reside outside the country, this would be the best time to slide into her DM and make your intentions known.

On a serious note, since the beginning of the election season, some celebrities have aired their personal views about the country and the way forward.

"A vote for Buhari will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom" - Georgina Onuoha says

Prior to the just concluded general election in Nigeria and one of Nigeria's celebrities, Georgina Onuoha said a vote for the current president, Muhammadu Buhari will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom.

The American based actress made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. In her long post, she said she is surprised that we've continued to allow a bunch of uneducated, old cabal, lead us which has led the citizens of the country to the gutters.

"This is truly sad .. that he doesn’t NO! And he is my president 😩😭. In a nation of almost 200 million people of different tribes that are intellectually gifted, these are the kind of men we input in charge of the governance of our nation. I cry for my country. It is not enough to have PVC.. it is the notion that we have to pick one of the lesser evil speaks volume. Bunch of uneducated, visionless and old cabals that have driven this nation into the gutters. How any sane person, will afford Buhari a vote or let alone a second term will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom," she wrote.