Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has advised women to crop their faces out anytime they intend to send nude photos to a male partner or friend.

The actress gave this advise via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

According to her, women should tread carefully when they decide to share personal and nude photos to men because they won't know how far those images will go or whose hands it may get to.

"To all my GROWN sexy ladies ❤️. Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a “confidant” who has a “confidant” who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister," she wrote.

"I’m sure you get my drift. Before you go ahead, be ABSOLUTELY sure you know who you are dealing with. Even when you are, anything could go wrong. His phone could get into anyone else’s hands. But as a GROWN WOMAN, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. Crop your face out ❤️

Damilola Adegbite [Instagram/Adedamee]

Adegbite is a Nigerian actress while a career spanning over a decade. She first shot into limelight in the popular TV soap opera, Tinsel.

Chris Attoh, ex-wife Damilola and their son

Adegbite went to get married to Tinsel co-star, Chris Attoh in 2015. In September 2014, the couple welcomed their son Brian.

Attoh revealed that they had divorced in 2017 during an exclusive interview.