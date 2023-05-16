The sports category has moved to a new website.
'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Babatunde Lawal

Afolabi had just celebrated his 49th birthday on May 5, 2023.

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry
Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

The talented actor tragically lost his life on Sunday, May 14, 2023, due to injuries sustained from a fall in the bathroom of his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State. His funeral will take place on Monday evening, May 15.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on TikTok, Fathia shared a touching video compilation showcasing their cherished moments together. Overwhelmed by her father's untimely departure, she expressed disbelief and yearned for him to awaken.

"I still can’t believe it. Daddy, please wake up. This is too much for me, Daddy," she wrote.

In the latest update, the actor has been laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The solemn ceremony took place on Monday evening, May 15, and was accompanied by heartfelt tears.

May his soul rest in peace
May his soul rest in peace

Following the retrieval of his body from the Isolo mortuary, where it had been temporarily kept, the remains were transported to Ikorodu for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

Afolabi had just celebrated his 49th birthday weeks ago
Afolabi had just celebrated his 49th birthday weeks ago

The funeral attracted a significant turnout of his peers from the Yoruba movie industry, who came to pay their respects and bid farewell.

Babatunde Lawal

