'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

The talented actor tragically lost his life on Sunday, May 14, 2023, due to injuries sustained from a fall in the bathroom of his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State. His funeral will take place on Monday evening, May 15.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on TikTok, Fathia shared a touching video compilation showcasing their cherished moments together. Overwhelmed by her father's untimely departure, she expressed disbelief and yearned for him to awaken.

"I still can’t believe it. Daddy, please wake up. This is too much for me, Daddy," she wrote.

In the latest update, the actor has been laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The solemn ceremony took place on Monday evening, May 15, and was accompanied by heartfelt tears.

Following the retrieval of his body from the Isolo mortuary, where it had been temporarily kept, the remains were transported to Ikorodu for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

