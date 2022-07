He also revealed that the kidnappers have cleared Okereke's account.

The movie stars were kidnapped while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Monalisa Chinda, AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country," part of the statement read.