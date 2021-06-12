RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It is too late to kill me now' - Cynthia Morgan writes after battling spiritual warfare

The rapper says she is going to expose all her enemies.

Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan
The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

"Damn have been fighting all night on top say person get prophetic calling. Ivbie Nigeria and Edo state in particular...azen uwa bun gbe. I am unto you all now," she wrote.

The rapper says she is going to expose all her enemies.
The rapper says she is going to expose all her enemies. [Instagram/OfficialMadrina] Pulse Nigeria

"I will tell you all I have been fighting since I was a fetus. It's too late to kill me now. I dey here full ground. You all tried in 2018 but it didn't work. I am ready to expose you all."

It would be recalled that in 2020, the 'German Juice' star revealed that she was down with an ailment for a very long time.

''Its been like a roller coaster for me. I took ill, I was really sick. When I changed my name, I had a lot of family issues. I had like a breakdown. So it was really hard for me...I actually went back to the studio but I wasn't done, I still had to come back," she told Sydney Shocker of ITV Benin.

Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" in 2014 and "Lead Me On.''
Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" in 2014 and "Lead Me On.'' [Instagram/TeamCynthiaMorgan] Pulse Nigeria

Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" in 2014 and "Lead Me On.''

She went on to release several hit singles including "I'm Taken,'' "German Juice,'' and "Come and Do.''

Morgan has also featured in several songs with singers like iLLBLiss, MC Galaxy, Yung6ix, Jesse Jagz, Stone Boy, and a host of others.

