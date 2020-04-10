Cynthia Morgan says the reason she stayed away from the spotlight for a while is because of a terrible illness and some family issues.

Morgan is one of the biggest reggae dance hall singers from this part of the world.

The singer during a chat with Sydney Shocker on 'LunchTime Friday' back March 2020, revealed that she was ill for a very long time.

Cynthia Morgan says the reason she stayed away from the spotlight for a while is because of a terrible illness and some family issues. [Instagram/FlowDropas]

''Its been like a roller coaster for me. I took ill, I was really sick. When I changed my name, I had a lot of family issues. I had like a breakdown. So it was really hard for me...I actually went back to the studio but I wasn't done, I still had to come back," she said.

Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" in 2014 and "Lead Me On.''

She went on to release several hit singles including "I'm Taken,'' "German Juice,'' and "Come and Do.''

Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" in 2014 and "Lead Me On.'' [Instagram/TeamCynthiaMorgan]

Morgan has also featured in several songs with singers like iLLBLiss, MC Galaxy, Yung6ix, Jesse Jagz, Stone Boy, and a host of others.