Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan has gone a public meltdown over the largess her colleague, Davido received from his fans.
Davido has raked in over N150M since he tweeted his bank account details.
The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he asked his loyal fans to send him money.
Apparently, Cynthia Morgan was thrilled by the gesture as she took to her Instagram Stories, where she lamented about the singer's move.
"If you really rose by lifting others and you are asking for one meter publicly, then your boys are ungrateful. Make all of una lock up. Poor things," she wrote.
The singer also shared her thoughts about Davido compelling fans to celebrate him.
"If you have to compel people to celebrate you, it means there is nothing to be celebrated."
It would be recalled that Davido took to his Twitter page on Wednesday where he shared his account details and asked fans to fund the account.
In less than an hour after tweeting, he received over N50M.
As of Thursday, the music star had raked in over N150M from fans. The move made the music star number one trending topic worldwide on Twitter.
