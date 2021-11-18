Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he asked his loyal fans to send him money.

Apparently, Cynthia Morgan was thrilled by the gesture as she took to her Instagram Stories, where she lamented about the singer's move.

Pulse Nigeria

"If you really rose by lifting others and you are asking for one meter publicly, then your boys are ungrateful. Make all of una lock up. Poor things," she wrote.

The singer also shared her thoughts about Davido compelling fans to celebrate him.

"If you have to compel people to celebrate you, it means there is nothing to be celebrated."

Pulse Nigeria

In less than an hour after tweeting, he received over N50M.