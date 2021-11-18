RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Davido has raked in over N150M since he tweeted his bank account details.

Nigerian music stars Davido and Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]
Nigerian music stars Davido and Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]

Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan has gone a public meltdown over the largess her colleague, Davido received from his fans.

Recommended articles

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he asked his loyal fans to send him money.

Apparently, Cynthia Morgan was thrilled by the gesture as she took to her Instagram Stories, where she lamented about the singer's move.

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans
Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans Pulse Nigeria

"If you really rose by lifting others and you are asking for one meter publicly, then your boys are ungrateful. Make all of una lock up. Poor things," she wrote.

The singer also shared her thoughts about Davido compelling fans to celebrate him.

"If you have to compel people to celebrate you, it means there is nothing to be celebrated."

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans
Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that Davido took to his Twitter page on Wednesday where he shared his account details and asked fans to fund the account.

In less than an hour after tweeting, he received over N50M.

As of Thursday, the music star had raked in over N150M from fans. The move made the music star number one trending topic worldwide on Twitter.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Mayor Blessing [Instagram/TontoDikeh]