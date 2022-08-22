Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

In the clips, Portable could be seen receiving his new status from the Kingdom's monarch who announced him as the chief purveyor of happiness of the Tigbo Awori Land.

Portable also posted a clip of his investiture ceremony that was headlined by celebrated fuji icon Chief Obesere whom the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner sprayed minted 500 naira notes.

What this means: In what is nothing short of a shocking development, Portable's recent troubles with the law which culminated in his disqualification from the 2022 Headies haven't stopped his local community from identifying and celebrating his success.

With his current coronation as a chief, Portable now holds the fancy title of a Tigbo Awori Chief which allows him to parade himself in chieftaincy regalia while enjoying the respect attached to his new status.