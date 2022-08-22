RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

Adeayo Adebiyi

Controversial Afrobeats acts Portable has bagged a Chieftaincy title in Tigbo Awori land where he was crowned the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori Land.

Portable bags Chieftaincy
Portable bags Chieftaincy

Details: On Monday, August 22nd, 2022, controversial street hop artist Portable posted clips from his coronation ceremony as the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori which is a kingdom located in Yewa local government area of Ogun State.

Recommended articles

In the clips, Portable could be seen receiving his new status from the Kingdom's monarch who announced him as the chief purveyor of happiness of the Tigbo Awori Land.

Portable also posted a clip of his investiture ceremony that was headlined by celebrated fuji icon Chief Obesere whom the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner sprayed minted 500 naira notes.

What this means: In what is nothing short of a shocking development, Portable's recent troubles with the law which culminated in his disqualification from the 2022 Headies haven't stopped his local community from identifying and celebrating his success.

With his current coronation as a chief, Portable now holds the fancy title of a Tigbo Awori Chief which allows him to parade himself in chieftaincy regalia while enjoying the respect attached to his new status.

If at all anything, the new change in status has been captured by his Instagram caption where he described himself as Chief Akoi Amuludun of Tigbo Awori Land.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

Trending

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Nigerians reacts to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Annie Idibia reacts to reports of husband impregnating a banker

Nollywood actors Chioma Okoye and Oma Nnadi [Instagram/ChiomaOkoye] [Instagram/OmaNnadi]

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague