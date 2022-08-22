Details: On Monday, August 22nd, 2022, controversial street hop artist Portable posted clips from his coronation ceremony as the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori which is a kingdom located in Yewa local government area of Ogun State.
Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title
Controversial Afrobeats acts Portable has bagged a Chieftaincy title in Tigbo Awori land where he was crowned the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori Land.
In the clips, Portable could be seen receiving his new status from the Kingdom's monarch who announced him as the chief purveyor of happiness of the Tigbo Awori Land.
Portable also posted a clip of his investiture ceremony that was headlined by celebrated fuji icon Chief Obesere whom the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner sprayed minted 500 naira notes.
What this means: In what is nothing short of a shocking development, Portable's recent troubles with the law which culminated in his disqualification from the 2022 Headies haven't stopped his local community from identifying and celebrating his success.
With his current coronation as a chief, Portable now holds the fancy title of a Tigbo Awori Chief which allows him to parade himself in chieftaincy regalia while enjoying the respect attached to his new status.
If at all anything, the new change in status has been captured by his Instagram caption where he described himself as Chief Akoi Amuludun of Tigbo Awori Land.
