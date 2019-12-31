Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clow has proposed to his girlfriend, Jojo.

The Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 30, 2019, where he announced the big news. In a very simple message, the comedian revealed that his girlfriend had agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

"She said YESSSSS!!! 😩❤️ 💍 #BestWayToEndTheYear," he captions the photo of the soon to be bride.

Congratulations to CrazeClown and his bae as the plan to walk down the aisle from all of us at pulse.

Craze Clown joins his fellow social media comedian, Josh2Funny on the list of celebs who will be leaving the bachelorhood soon.

Josh2Funny's proposal...

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 24, 2019, where he shared a series of photos of his soon to be bride and himself. According to him, he is now officially off the bachelorhood.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he captioned one of the photos.

It looks like we will be having a lot of celebrity weddings in 2020. One particular celebrity wedding which everyone can't wait for is that of Davido and Chioma. Recall that the music star proposed to his fiancee a few months ago. They also recently welcomed their first child together.