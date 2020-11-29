Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has celebrated his wife Mabel on their 12th wedding anniversary.

In a cute post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, November 29, 2020, the comedian and actor praised his wife for all that she has helped him accomplish.

"It's been a meaningful 12 years out of the 16 years of knowing you. @realmabelmakun your love has been my strength through difficult times. Your genuine care has always been my spirit to live and work extra hard for us all," he wrote.

"Your tears and smiles are my motivation to make you happier every single day. Having you by my side forever is my only wish on this special moment. Happy 12th year anniversary my love. #forevertogether❤."

Congratulations to the Makuns on their anniversary.