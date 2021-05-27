RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Children's Day: See 20 Nigerian celebrities and their childhood photos

Authors:

Steve Dede

These celebrities were once children. Check out their childhood photos.

We celebrate Children's Day with these throwback photos

May 27 every year, is a special day in Nigeria to recognise, honour and celebrate children.

Recommended articles

It's called Chidren'Day and to mark it, we are writing about your favourite Nigerian celebrities.

No, celebrities are not children, but there were once, so we are throwing back to when there were.

See these 20 Nigerian celebrities and their baby photos.

Davido's childhood photo
Davido's childhood photo Instagram

Now the biggest name in Nigerian music, Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia and was also partly raised in Lagos.

Tiwa Savage's childhood photo
Tiwa Savage's childhood photo Instagram

Before she started selling records with her fantastic voice, Savage was born in Lagos and grew up in London.

PSquare's childhood photo
PSquare's childhood photo Instagram

They might be solo acts nowadays, but Paul and Peter were inseparable twins while growing up in Jos.

Genevieve Nnaji's childhood photo
Genevieve Nnaji's childhood photo Instagram

Born and raised in Mbaise, Imo State, the Nollywood icon conquered the world to become one of the most famous Nigerians.

Simi's childhood photos
Simi's childhood photos Instagram

Surulere born, Simi is now one of the leading Nigerian music acts.

2baba's childhood photo
2baba's childhood photo Instagram

Popularly known as 2face, the legendary music star was born in Jos and spent parts of his growing years in Makurdi, Benue State.

Funke Akindele (Instagram)
Funke Akindele (Instagram) Instagram

Akindele has been in the limelight since she was a teen. She was born in Ikorodu, Lagos and broke out as a teenage actor in a teen sitcom.

Yemi Alade and his dad (Instagram)
Yemi Alade and his dad (Instagram) Instagram

Yemi has made her name as one of the best performers in Nigerian music. Born in Abia State, she also grew up in Lagos.

Teni The Entertainer
Teni The Entertainer Instagram

Teni has, in recent years, become one of the most famous voices in Nigeria. Before becoming a top-rated artist, she had been on our screen from when she was a kid.

Teni acted in the popular kid show, KKB Show, many years ago.

Burna Boy's childhood photo
Burna Boy's childhood photo Instagram

Burna is the man right now and just recently won a Grammy Award. He was born in Port Harcourt.

Laycon's childhood photo
Laycon's childhood photo Instagram

Gain popularity from the big Big Brother Naija platform. He was born and raised in Lagos.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's childhood photo
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's childhood photo Instagram

Fashion icon, TV host, lawyer; Ebuka is the complete package. He was born and raised in Benin City.

Erica Nlewedim's childhood photo
Erica Nlewedim's childhood photo Instagram

Erica is one of the famous names from the 2020 Big Brother Naija show. She was born in Abia State.

Adekunle Gold's childhood photo
Adekunle Gold's childhood photo Instagram

It was gradual, but Gold has finally gotten himself to the top of the Nigerian music scene. He was born and raised in Lagos.

Flavour N'abania
Flavour N'abania Instagram

From Enugu, Flavour has sung himself into the heart of everyone across every continent in the world. The singer was born and raised in Enugu.

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Twitter

There are several sides to Don Jazzy. He has been a mean-face music mogul and is currently the most cerebral celebrity in Nigeria. Jazzy was born and raised in Lagos.

Falz
Falz Instagram

Falz is one of Nigeria's top rappers; he has been for a slew of years now. He was born and raised in Lagos.

Tekno 's childhood photo
Tekno 's childhood photo Instagram

A certified hitmaker, Techno was born in Bauchi and was raised in several parts of the country.

Timaya's childhood photo
Timaya's childhood photo Instagram

Since he blew up in 2006, Timaya has been one of the consistent hitmakers in Nigerian music. He was born and raised in Port Harcourt.

Bovi (Instagram)
Bovi (Instagram) Instagram

One of the biggest names in Nigerian comedy, Bovi was born and raised in Delta State.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with