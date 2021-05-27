Children's Day: See 20 Nigerian celebrities and their childhood photos
These celebrities were once children. Check out their childhood photos.
It's called Chidren'Day and to mark it, we are writing about your favourite Nigerian celebrities.
No, celebrities are not children, but there were once, so we are throwing back to when there were.
See these 20 Nigerian celebrities and their baby photos.
1. Davido (Musician)
Now the biggest name in Nigerian music, Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia and was also partly raised in Lagos.
2. Tiwa Savage (Musician)
Before she started selling records with her fantastic voice, Savage was born in Lagos and grew up in London.
3. PSquare (Musician)
They might be solo acts nowadays, but Paul and Peter were inseparable twins while growing up in Jos.
4. Genevieve Nnaji (Actor)
Born and raised in Mbaise, Imo State, the Nollywood icon conquered the world to become one of the most famous Nigerians.
5. Simi (Musician)
Surulere born, Simi is now one of the leading Nigerian music acts.
6. 2baba (Musician)
Popularly known as 2face, the legendary music star was born in Jos and spent parts of his growing years in Makurdi, Benue State.
7. Funke Akindele (Actress)
Akindele has been in the limelight since she was a teen. She was born in Ikorodu, Lagos and broke out as a teenage actor in a teen sitcom.
8. Yemi Alade (Musician)
Yemi has made her name as one of the best performers in Nigerian music. Born in Abia State, she also grew up in Lagos.
9. Teni (Musician)
Teni has, in recent years, become one of the most famous voices in Nigeria. Before becoming a top-rated artist, she had been on our screen from when she was a kid.
Teni acted in the popular kid show, KKB Show, many years ago.
10. Burna Boy (Musician)
Burna is the man right now and just recently won a Grammy Award. He was born in Port Harcourt.
11. Laycon (Reality TV show)
Gain popularity from the big Big Brother Naija platform. He was born and raised in Lagos.
12. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Media personality)
Fashion icon, TV host, lawyer; Ebuka is the complete package. He was born and raised in Benin City.
13. Erica (Reality TV show)
Erica is one of the famous names from the 2020 Big Brother Naija show. She was born in Abia State.
14. Adekunle Gold (Musician)
It was gradual, but Gold has finally gotten himself to the top of the Nigerian music scene. He was born and raised in Lagos.
15. Flavour (Musician)
From Enugu, Flavour has sung himself into the heart of everyone across every continent in the world. The singer was born and raised in Enugu.
16. Don Jazzy (Musician)
There are several sides to Don Jazzy. He has been a mean-face music mogul and is currently the most cerebral celebrity in Nigeria. Jazzy was born and raised in Lagos.
17. Falz (Musician)
Falz is one of Nigeria's top rappers; he has been for a slew of years now. He was born and raised in Lagos.
18. Tekno (Musician)
A certified hitmaker, Techno was born in Bauchi and was raised in several parts of the country.
19. Timaya (Musician)
Since he blew up in 2006, Timaya has been one of the consistent hitmakers in Nigerian music. He was born and raised in Port Harcourt.
20. Bovi (Comedian)
One of the biggest names in Nigerian comedy, Bovi was born and raised in Delta State.
