Chigul says no to any man below 40

Babatunde Lawal

She also spoke about her previous marriage and the plan moving forward.

Chigul's stunning promo photos

Nigerian comedian and actor Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul, says she is not interested in a relationship with any man below 40.

The actress shared this on the latest episode of Toke Makinwa's 'Toke Moments,' in which she said that she’s tired of being approached by very young men who claim they like older women.

“What are you going to be calling me? Mummy, dear, aunty, or sister if you’re not 40? They said try younger men, I did and it was not a good idea. I said I’m not doing it. If you want to step to me, check your passport for your date of birth. If it’s not 1970 upward, don’t come my way, don’t approach me,” she said.

She also touched on her 2013 marriage, from which she got divorced, saying she wished she had done certain things differently.

In her words, “For me, I think there’s a lot I learned in the process and coming out of it. There are so many things I think now that I would have done differently. Maybe I could have said that instead of that."

When Makinwa asked what the future plan for marriage was for the comedian, Chigul said, “I’ve always wanted a companion and this is just me as Chioma saying I yearn for companionship, I yearn for having my person. I want my own person but the thing is that same person can probably stab you with the deepest cut of your life.”

Watch full video:

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

