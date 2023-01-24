Chigul says no to any man below 40

The actress shared this on the latest episode of Toke Makinwa's 'Toke Moments,' in which she said that she’s tired of being approached by very young men who claim they like older women.

“What are you going to be calling me? Mummy, dear, aunty, or sister if you’re not 40? They said try younger men, I did and it was not a good idea. I said I’m not doing it. If you want to step to me, check your passport for your date of birth. If it’s not 1970 upward, don’t come my way, don’t approach me,” she said.

She also touched on her 2013 marriage, from which she got divorced, saying she wished she had done certain things differently.

In her words, “For me, I think there’s a lot I learned in the process and coming out of it. There are so many things I think now that I would have done differently. Maybe I could have said that instead of that."

When Makinwa asked what the future plan for marriage was for the comedian, Chigul said, “I’ve always wanted a companion and this is just me as Chioma saying I yearn for companionship, I yearn for having my person. I want my own person but the thing is that same person can probably stab you with the deepest cut of your life.”