Chidinma Ekile reveals she was born blind, shares journey to regaining her sight

Babatunde Lawal

In May 2021, Chidinma took to Instagram to announce her shift towards gospel music and Christian ministry.

In 2010, Chidinma gained prominence after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. [Instagram/ChidinmaEkile]
In a video posted on her YouTube channel, she shared that her parents faced significant challenges in attempting to address her medical condition, and after all their efforts failed, they turned to God.

Miraculously, she regained her sight, and her mother, without her knowledge, made a vow to dedicate her to God as a result.

She noted that despite opening her eyes, her mother informed her that they were blood red, which became another concern, causing them to grasp at straws for help.

"I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge. My parents tried all that they could to get me to see. Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God," she said.

The singer wants everyone to listen to her music [Instagram/ChidinmaEkile]
The singer wants everyone to listen to her music [Instagram/ChidinmaEkile]

Chidinma further details other parts of her journey and how she has now chosen to move with God. The singer mentioned that, being a "covenant child," she wasn't able to be at her best in her life areas without God, hence she decided to fully let it all depend on him.

She also used the video to urge people to find their way to God, whom she describes as "the source."

In 2010, Chidinma rose to prominence by winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. Her 'Emi Ni Baller'music video propelled her to new heights, as she became the first female artist to reach number one on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart.

However, in May 2021, Chidinma took to Instagram to announce her shift towards gospel music and Christian ministry. She debuted her first gospel single, 'Jehovah Overdo,' that same month. Her debut extended play, New Season, was released on August 20, 2021.

