Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril are presently in far away Mauritius holidaying as part of Chiomas birthday and the photos from their getaway are giving everyone so many positive vibes.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 6, 2019, where he shared a series of photos. But one photo that caught our attention was that of Chioma and himself all loved and laid back.

"Dey ur dey !!!! ITS BILLIONS OVER HERE 😊🤷🏽‍♂️🤑" he captioned the photo. Davido and Chioma's love story is one which we can't enough of.

Do you guys think Davido might pop the question in Mauritius? If he does, we know for sure that the Internet won't be able to keep calm. Chioma recently celebrated her birthday and Davido couldn't keep calm as he showered so many praises on her.

It's Chioma's birthday and Davido can't keep calm [Video]

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, where he shared a series of videos to mark the special day for the birthday girl. And guess who thinks he won't be able to spend the rest of his life with anyone else other than Chioma? Davido of course!

"Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It’s your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With anyone ELSE !! I love you, BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !! 🙏🏽😝," he captioned the videos.

Remember last year when Chioma celebrated her birthday and the Internet went into a frenzy.