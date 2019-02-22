Banky W might be a politician but he still has the bars to soothe his woman as you've got to check out the message he sent to Adesua Etomi on her birthday.

The music star turned politician took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 22, 2019, where he posted a very adorable photo of his wife, Adesua and captioned it one of the cutest birthday messages you'd ever read.

"You were worth waiting for, and working for. You were worth fighting for, and trying for. You are EVERYTHING I hoped for, and so much more than I deserve. My Inspiration and my Destiny, My Firstlady, and my Queen, My Backbone and my Peace. I carry eye go market🧐 Now I'm the luckiest man on the planet😍 You make me better. May God keep us in love, together, forever. Happy birthday Shuga. Love always, - Bubba," he wrote.

Happy birthday Adesua Etomi from all of us at PULSE. We all know Banky W and Adesua Etomi have a way of lighting up their Instagram pages especially on special days like birthdays and anniversaries.

Check out adorable messages exchanged between Banky W and Adesua Etomi on special day

As Banky W and Adesua Etomi mark their first year anniversary, they express their undying love each other on Instagram. In his Instagram post, Banky W said even though it is being said that the first year in a marriage is the hardest, his last 365 days with Adesua Etomi has been by far the best year of his life.

"Some say the 1st year of marriage is supposed to be the hardest to get used to... That adjustment into sharing your space/world with someone is supposed to be difficult. Yet somehow, the past 365 days have been.. BY FAR.. the best year of my life. I'm so thankful that I found you. You were worth the wait. You are worth the effort. You are everything I hoped for, and much more than I deserve.

"Thank you for loving me and inspiring me. Thank you for being with me, and building with me. My life is better because you're in it. In a world where most people aren't lucky enough to find someone they can tolerate, I found my destiny. Happy Anniversary Shug. Forever's gonna be fun. In Jesus Name, Amen. #BAAD2017 #BAAD2018 #BAADFOREVER," he wrote.

For Adesua Etomi, she is still baffled at the way Banky loves and adores her. The 'King of Boys' actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 25, 2018, where she showered accolades on her husband.