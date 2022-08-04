RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy [Instagram/CharlyBoy]
Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

Charly Boy had hinted about plans to call it quits with his marriage with Lady Dianne.

Recommended articles

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the music star readdressed his earlier tweets.

Charly-Boy-Oputa (PM News)
Charly-Boy-Oputa (PM News) Pulse Nigeria

"Because of dis my recent post. Some winche pple don begin speculate say my marriage don crash. Abegi ooooo. I just dey talk to many pple wey think say marriage shouldn’t feel like work. Or if it feels like work, we are doing it wrong. Lie," he tweeted.

"Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work! It can never be on auto drive.''

Charly Boy had tweeted about plans to end his marriage because of the pressure.

"My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo," he tweeted.

Charly Boy and Lady D as she is fondly called formally exchanged their marital vows back in 2018.

The wedding was held at the chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate, where he resides.

Charly Boy and Lady D
Charly Boy and Lady D ece-auto-gen

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by a popular priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The wedding had in attendance family members and close associates of the couple.

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

The music was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha in 1974 when he was 19.

The relationship produced one child.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts

Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’

Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Wendy Williams is not married

Wendy Williams is not married

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

Trending

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

'I'll serve you in another life' - Israel DMW promises Davido