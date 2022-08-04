Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the music star readdressed his earlier tweets.

"Because of dis my recent post. Some winche pple don begin speculate say my marriage don crash. Abegi ooooo. I just dey talk to many pple wey think say marriage shouldn’t feel like work. Or if it feels like work, we are doing it wrong. Lie," he tweeted.

"Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work! It can never be on auto drive.''

Charly Boy had tweeted about plans to end his marriage because of the pressure.

"My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo," he tweeted.

Charly Boy and Lady D as she is fondly called formally exchanged their marital vows back in 2018.

The wedding was held at the chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate, where he resides.

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by a popular priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The wedding had in attendance family members and close associates of the couple.

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

The music was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha in 1974 when he was 19.