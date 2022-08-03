Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage

"My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo," he tweeted.

Charly Boy and Lady D as she is fondly called formally exchanged their marital vows back in 2018.

The wedding was held at the chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate where he resides.

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by a popular priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The wedding had in attendance family members and close associates of the couple.

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

The music was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha in 1974 when he was 19.