Charly Boy and Lady D reveal their secret to a successful marriage

The duo shared a video on Instagram, revealing that they also deal with issues in their marriage and sometimes want to give up, but they'd choose to "manage" and keep things going.

They highlighted some of the issues they face in their marriage and how often they quarrel, saying it has been over five thousand times.

But rather than give up, they decide instead to renew their vows and continue to manage. "If he go rise we go manage am, if e no rise, we go manage am. Marriage na management," they said.

In 2018, Charly Boy and Lady D renewed their official marital vows.

According to reports, Bishop Matthew Kukah, a well-known priest, presided over the wedding.