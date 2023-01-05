ADVERTISEMENT
Charly Boy and Lady D reveal their secret to a successful marriage

Babatunde Lawal

The pair have been together for 45 years

Charly Boy and Lady D
Charly Boy and Lady D

Controversial singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, and his wife, Lady Diane, have revealed the key to their standing union.

The duo shared a video on Instagram, revealing that they also deal with issues in their marriage and sometimes want to give up, but they'd choose to "manage" and keep things going.

They highlighted some of the issues they face in their marriage and how often they quarrel, saying it has been over five thousand times.

But rather than give up, they decide instead to renew their vows and continue to manage. "If he go rise we go manage am, if e no rise, we go manage am. Marriage na management," they said.

In 2018, Charly Boy and Lady D renewed their official marital vows.

According to reports, Bishop Matthew Kukah, a well-known priest, presided over the wedding.

The duo met in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S.A, where he had gone get a hairdo.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
