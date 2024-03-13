Celebrities show Chioma Akpotha love as she celebrates 44th birthday

On March 13, 2024, fellow Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic took to her Instagram to wish Akpotha a happy birthday, showering her with prayers.

She said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to my beautiful, effortlessly funny and super talented Chi. May your year around the sun be filled with all the blessings of life and may that good energy you always come with never cease. Love you."

Actor Chidi Mokeme also dedicated an Instagram post to the birthday celebrant on her special day.

Wishing her well he said, "ASA ❤️We Love You…You Already Know….Y’all Get In Here And Help Me Join Hands In Prayers As We Wish Her The Beginning Of The Best Part Of Her Years. May This Year Grant You All You Truly Deserve And Desire. Happy Birthday Queen 👑 @chiomakpotha Have Fun And Enjoy Ur Moments."

The comment section overflowed with well-wishes and prayers for the actress, including from Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli, Adeusa Etomi and Kiekie, amongst others.

Akpotha who was in turn, in high spirits, posted pictures from her photoshoot sporting a red pantsuit. Her caption read: "Nothing but His Grace and MERCY…. Absolutely NOTHING! Still my birthday 🥳." In a separate post, she expressed her longing to gift 12 women in commemoration of her birthday.

