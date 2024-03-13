Celebrities show Chioma Akpotha love as she celebrates 44th birthday
Akpotha turned a year older on March 12, 2024, and has been in a celebratory mood since.
On March 13, 2024, fellow Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic took to her Instagram to wish Akpotha a happy birthday, showering her with prayers.
She said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to my beautiful, effortlessly funny and super talented Chi. May your year around the sun be filled with all the blessings of life and may that good energy you always come with never cease. Love you."
Actor Chidi Mokeme also dedicated an Instagram post to the birthday celebrant on her special day.
Wishing her well he said, "ASA ❤️We Love You…You Already Know….Y’all Get In Here And Help Me Join Hands In Prayers As We Wish Her The Beginning Of The Best Part Of Her Years. May This Year Grant You All You Truly Deserve And Desire. Happy Birthday Queen 👑 @chiomakpotha Have Fun And Enjoy Ur Moments."
The comment section overflowed with well-wishes and prayers for the actress, including from Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli, Adeusa Etomi and Kiekie, amongst others.
Akpotha who was in turn, in high spirits, posted pictures from her photoshoot sporting a red pantsuit. Her caption read: "Nothing but His Grace and MERCY…. Absolutely NOTHING! Still my birthday 🥳." In a separate post, she expressed her longing to gift 12 women in commemoration of her birthday.
Her birthday began the day before with a post expressing her gratitude for a new year. "Lord Your goodness, Your mercy. Your blood that covers me, and your love never runs out! No matter what I did, your love will cover it. It looks beyond my mistakes. Your grace and your mercy never run out. Jesus, you keep looking out for me. Grateful for another year. I owe it all to you My Saviour and My King 👑Thank you for the covenant of life," she said in her post," she said.
