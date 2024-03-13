Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Speaking at the Women of Valour International Women's Day event in Accra, Ghana, Dominic opened up about the challenges she faced as a famous woman unmarried. She spoke on dealing with the pressures and negativity regarding her choice to wait until she found the person she "cared enough to marry."

"My story about finding love and ultimately marrying a man I love at an age that most Africans consider old was vigorously discussed, to my amusement, on social media pages," she said.

She highlighted how she was pressured and consistently questioned by people who reminded her that she was getting older.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On one hand, it was heartening to witness the overwhelming support, love and excitement from women across Africa and it was beautiful. And even as we celebrated, glimpses of resistance emerged from certain quarters, notably from self-appointed gatekeepers of African culture," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

The actress emphasised that no one deserves to be judged based on outdated social norms.

"Why let yourself be ruled by decisions made by people who made them to suit their own selfish interests at the time, who are long gone? For years I was hounded with 'When are you going to marry?' 'You are old,' and I would brush it off," she said.

Dominic got married to entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike in 2022.