CDQ is ready to pay anything for his missing 4 thousand pound pendant

CQD's pendant has gone missing and the rapper is ready to pay anything to anyone who has it.

The rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday, December 3, 2018, where he tweeted about his pendant which went missing during a show.

"Anyone that has my pendant at the show tonight @ Harbour Point, V/I pls I’ll appreciate u to dm me... I’ll appreciate u with whatever u want. Just name it... aside d fact that it worth over 4K pounds, that pendant means a lot to me trust me Thank You fans ❤️,'' he tweeted.

Well, we hope the person holding on this prized possession of CDQ's will have a second thought and do the right thing. It has become a regular feat when celebrities lose their jewelries during events. For the lucky ones, they get to recover these jewelries (Kizz Daniel) while for some it's usually the end of the road for those expensive accessories.

CDQ isn't the first celebrity who has put a price tag to a lost item before as we can recall when Eniola Badmus' puppy got stole and she was ready to pay to get her pet back.

Eniola Badmus offers N200,000 for stolen dog

Back in January, Eniola Badmus' dog, Cavali was stolen and the actress said she was willing to give N200,000 to whoever finds the dog . In a photo released by the actress via her Snapchat on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, Eniola is seen with her dogs where she also captioned the photo with a public announcement.

"Public announcement: My Famous Dog Cavali has been stolen.......if found kindly call 07067990000 and get a reward of 200k," she wrote. The dog was however not found despite the price tag set on it.

Kiss Daniel is looking for a fan who returned his expensive jewelry during a show

In April 2018, Kizz Daniel was in search of the fan who returned his expensive jewelry during a show .

According to the singer who took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, where he posted the video where the fan returned the chain during his performance, he has something to give back to the awesome guy.

"I really wanna appreciate the fan that gave back my chain when it fell off last night. Thanks a lot. Tag him pls, I have something for him," he tweeted. However, Kizz Daniel didn't share with us if he eventually found the nice fan who returned his expensive jewelry.