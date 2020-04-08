Cardi B says she is not having all the sex she desires because of the lockdown in the United States of America.

According to the Cable News Network (CNN), The United States of America has recorded over 399, 929 cases and 12,911 deaths.

According to PageSix, the rapper says she misses her family and is unable to get it on with her husband, Offset.

"I have sex so many times, and now I’m on my period, I can’t even f - - k, I miss my family and I miss my friends … I’ve never been so alone … I just watch documentaries and watch movies,” she said.

The post appears to have been deleted.

In Nigeria, there are 232 cases of coronavirus in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 6.

Five people have died from coronavirus infection in Nigeria - two in Lagos, two in the FCT, and one in Edo.