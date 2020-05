Burna Boy wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he is worth more than $3.5M.

In a post shared via his Snapchat page on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the music star laughed off the insinuation that he is worth $3.5M which when converted to naira is approximately N1.3B.

"They said I'm worth $3.5mill...That won't even buy my cars. I might have to start doing some showing off. Nah. That's not me. Imma just let u run with whatever ur blogs tell u. $3.5 tho. I'm dead," he wrote.

Burna Boy wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he is worth more than $3.5M. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

"Fun fact: By the time I recorded ''All eyes on me'' I was dancing around that 3.5 level."

Burna Boy wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he is worth more than $3.5M.

Burna Boy remains one of the richest celebrities in Nigeria.

Even though his estimated net worth isn't known, the music star has spent the last few years acquiring several properties and exotic cars.

In 2019, he gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion and we must say a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice.

If you've ever seen a mansion or condo in the highbrow area of Beverly Hills in the United States of America, then the design of Burna Boy's new palatial home would take you down memory lanes.

From the beautiful lightings to the carefully planned and designed swimming pool, the night view of the house gives you an idea of how well detailed the architects were in their pursuit to actualise a house best fit for a celebrity.