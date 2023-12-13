Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies at age 61

The news was confirmed by his publicist Jennifer Allen in a statement to Variety.

The actor was known for his role in the hit TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Glory. His very first screen role came as a union solider in the movie Glory in 1989. He then won an Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on NBC’s Homicide: Life on Street in 1998, which was his last year on the series.

Braugher's co-stars and fans were thrown into a state of grief on December 13, 2023 when the news was announced that he passed away.

The normally very serious Captain Holt (Braugher) gets Amy (Melissa Fumero) to admit why she's late, and he erupts with a loud and expressive, "hot damn!" The cast of Fox-NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" said that they mostly stick to the script, but Andy Samberg said in a 2015 Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that Braugher's ab-libs can throw off the whole crew — including the famous "hot damn" moment. "That was so unexpected and out of the blue that I erupted laughing," Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa) told Vulture in 2018. "You can see it in the footage they used. The cut is quick but I am very clearly about to break." Business Insider USA

Fans and costars have since reacted on social media to the sad news of his passing. Actor Terry Crews who was his co-star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine expressed his grief in a detailed piece saying,

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Viola Davis also took to Instagram to bare her heart, posting pictures of her and Braugher on the set of Good Times where they co-starred.

