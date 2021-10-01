American singer Britney Spears has shared her nude photos on Instagram.
Britney Spears goes completely naked in new Instagram photos
The music star is currently away on vacation with her fiance, Sam Asghari.
The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 30, 2021, where she shared the nude photos.
"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!" she captioned the photos.
Her post also included images of her on a secluded beach, rocking bright red bikini bottoms and covering her breasts with her hands.
The music star's photos came on the heels of her court victory.
A judge had suspended her father Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship after 16 years.
According to the judge it was in Britney's best interest to immediately remove her father as the conservator of her estate.
