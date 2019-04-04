Britney Spears checks into mental health facility amid dad's illness

According to PageSix, her father, Jamie Spears' health has been deteriorating and it has indeed gotten to the music star.

“Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad’s health issues. Britney hasn’t been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She’s gone away to try to deal with her issues before they get worse. She has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain,” our source added, before pointing out that dad Jamie is “the support in her life,” a source close to the family told PageSix.

Britney Spears is said to have spent one week already at the facility and is expected to be there for the next 30 days. Jamie Spears has been battling a colon condition since last November when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He underwent surgery at the time and was slated to go under the knife again in March.

Lately, a number of celebrities have become frequent visitors to mental health facilities. From Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez and most recently, Paris Jackson.

Justin Bieber gets treatment after reportedly falling into depression

Earlier in the year, Justin Bieber checked into a mental health facility after falling into depression. According to PEOPLE, the newly wedded music star was going through a rough patch but is getting all the help he needs.

"Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” a Bieber source says, adding that the 24-year-old pop star’s difficulties aren’t related to his recent marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon," the source added.

Another source also confirmed to PEOPLE that he went through counseling. While another source revealed that Justin Bieber was still struggling with the idea of fame.