ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is in chemotherapy

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The Princess of Wales shared the news on Instagram, ending weeks of speculations fuelled by a photoshopped Mother's Day picture.

Kate Middleton is receiving treatment for cancer.BBC Studios
Kate Middleton is receiving treatment for cancer.BBC Studios

Recommended articles

This significant health update was communicated to the public via a poignant video message on Friday, marking a profound moment of vulnerability for the British Royal Family.

The princess, at 42, finds herself in the throes of a formidable challenge, not just personally but for her loved ones as well. This disclosure follows an earlier statement from Kensington Palace on January 17, revealing that Princess Kate had been admitted for "planned abdominal surgery."

While initial beliefs leaned towards a non-cancerous issue, subsequent tests unveiled a hidden adversary: cancer. The type, however, remains undisclosed, with Kensington Palace firmly stating, "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."

ADVERTISEMENT

Within the confines of her emotional address, Princess Kate began, "I want to thank you for the wonderful messages of support we have received." She described the period following her surgery as "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family." Delving into her ordeal, she shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The princess confessed to the shock this discovery brought her and Prince William, emphasising the immense private ordeal they have faced to come to terms with this reality. She highlighted the sensitive approach they adopted in informing their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—ensuring the news was delivered in an age-appropriate manner and with a message of hope.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate courageously revealed. Despite the daunting journey ahead, she expressed optimism and the solace found in the support of her husband, William, and the global community that has rallied behind her.

Princess Kate's statement also touched upon the period of speculation and rumours that ensued during her absence from the public eye. A particular focus was a controversial photograph shared during the U.K.'s Mother’s Day, which she admitted to editing, apologising for "any confusion" caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This candid revelation from the Princess of Wales not only shines a light on her personal struggle but also extends a beacon of hope to others battling cancer. By sharing her story, Kate Middleton has underscored the essence of resilience, the power of family, and the importance of privacy during such challenging times.

As the Princess of Wales continues her treatment, her message of hope and determination resonates far beyond the royal palace, touching hearts across continents, including here in Nigeria. Her bravery in the face of adversity serves as a testament to her strength and an inspiration to all those facing their own battles with cancer.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rozay Records label launches its operation in Lagos

Rozay Records label launches its operation in Lagos

British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is in chemotherapy

British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is in chemotherapy

Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

Actress Destiny Amaka says she can kiss musician Portable if she's paid

Actress Destiny Amaka says she can kiss musician Portable if she's paid

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career