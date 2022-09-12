Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

The commissioning of the newly renovated classroom block and staff rooms took place on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the premises of the school.

The project was commissioned by the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

The deputy governor later took to his Instagram page where he praised the comedian for his laudable effort.

"This morning, I commissioned a 430-capacity 20-classroom and 2 staff rooms project renovated by an Alumnus of the University of Benin Staff Primary School, Bovi Ugboma. The donor is also an international stand-up comedian," he wrote.

"Despite my tight schedule coupled with the short notice, I made it important to be there to encourage him and other like minds. I laud his courage and the initiative for being responsible to give back to his Alma mater."

Other dignitaries who turned up for the event were colleagues and friends of the comedian, I Go Die, I Go Save and a host of others.

The comedian who is an alumnus of the school visited the school about a year ago.

Bovi's benevolence to the school includes a 430 capacity twenty classroom block and two staff rooms.

Bovi is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer.

He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi: Man on Fire across the globe.