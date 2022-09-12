RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

Odion Okonofua

The project was commissioned by the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

Edo State Deputy governor Philip Shaibu, Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and colleague I Go Save [Instagram/HonPhilipShaibu]
Edo State Deputy governor Philip Shaibu, Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and colleague I Go Save [Instagram/HonPhilipShaibu]

Recommended articles

The commissioning of the newly renovated classroom block and staff rooms took place on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the premises of the school.

The project was commissioned by the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

The deputy governor later took to his Instagram page where he praised the comedian for his laudable effort.

"This morning, I commissioned a 430-capacity 20-classroom and 2 staff rooms project renovated by an Alumnus of the University of Benin Staff Primary School, Bovi Ugboma. The donor is also an international stand-up comedian," he wrote.

"Despite my tight schedule coupled with the short notice, I made it important to be there to encourage him and other like minds. I laud his courage and the initiative for being responsible to give back to his Alma mater."

Other dignitaries who turned up for the event were colleagues and friends of the comedian, I Go Die, I Go Save and a host of others.

The comedian who is an alumnus of the school visited the school about a year ago.

Bovi's benevolence to the school includes a 430 capacity twenty classroom block and two staff rooms.

Bovi is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer.

He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi: Man on Fire across the globe.

He is married to his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma and they have three adorable children.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games

BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games

Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

Erigga perfectly combines Vanity and Reality in 'The Lost Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

Erigga perfectly combines Vanity and Reality in 'The Lost Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

Introducing AniitaBlonde as she takes the centre stage with her new project; Tis25

Introducing AniitaBlonde as she takes the centre stage with her new project; Tis25

Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

Trending

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi [Legit]

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Pastor Blessed [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

Mercy Chinwo gets Toyota SUV gift from hubby for her 31st birthday