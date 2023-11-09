Bovi condemns secondary schools that allow seniors punish juniors

Bovi stated that during his secondary school days, he never understood why the seniority complex was fostered in schools. The comic recently spoke during the excellence in leadership conference where he stressed that the Nigerian educational system is flawed for this reason because the average secondary school student knows nothing about discipline.

Addressing the crowd, he said, "Empowering students to discipline students is insane, we are crazy in this country and you have no idea, there is nothing normal about it. I can't imagine that my own child that I gave birth to, would go to school and then I would be told that another student punished him either by flogging him or asking him to kneel down. The oldest child is an average of 16 years, what do they know about discipline, there's nothing right about it."

Going on, Bovi stressed that it is wrong for teachers to give students the authority to discipline or punish students in their stead, adding that it leads to bullying among the secondary school students.

"The senior students are meant to guide the junior ones, not that teachers would sit back and tell the senior students that they can punish their juniors. In my secondary school years I was abused and dumbfounded at how someone one year ahead of me could tell me to kneel down," the actor added.