Beyonce's mother files for divorce from second husband Richard Lawson

According to legal documents obtained and made public by TMZ, the businesswoman took to the courts on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to end their marriage.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and dated the separation as Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

She also appealed to officially have her name reverted to 'Knowles', which she acquired after her marriage to Beyonce's father, Matthew Knowles, in 1980.

There had been 'trouble in paradise' when she was not seen supporting Richard during the promotion of his new movie Black Terror or his appearances at film festivals like Essence Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

Tina married Lawson, whom she had known for several years, after two years of dating. They exchanged their vows on a yacht near Newport Beach, California in 2015 - an event that was all the rage back then. Beyonce and her sister, Solange, attended the wedding, accompanied by Beyonce's husband Jay Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy. About 300 people, including A-listers attended the all-white wedding.

This is Tina's second marriage after she was married to Matthew for 33 years. When their marriage failed in November 2011, the seamstress expressed her disappointment, saying, "When I went through my divorce, I was devastated after 33 years of marriage — not because I wanted to stay in a marriage, but just because I was like, 'Oh, my God, I failed at this.'"

