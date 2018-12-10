Beyonce, Hilary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra to attend richest man in India's daughter's wedding

Pulse.ng logo
Beyonce, Hilary Clinton to attend richest Indian's daughter's wedding

India's biggest wedding is going to be taking place in a couple of days and all your favourite celebrities have stormed the Asian country for the event.

  • Published:
Isha Ambani, Hilary Clinton and the mother of the bride play

Isha Ambani, Hilary Clinton and the mother of the bride

(USA Today)

Celebrities from different parts of the world including Beyonce, Hilary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, have arrived in India for the wedding of the daughter of the richest man of that country.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is ranked by Forbes as India’s richest man and she is sent to tie the know with Anand Piramal. According to The Guardian, the wedding is set to hold in a few days but celebrations have already commenced for the wedding which is set to hold in Mumbai.

Celebrities in their numbers have continued to fly into the Asia country as dozens of chartered privates jets have continued to arrive for what has been themed the 'The Big Fat Indian Wedding.'

 

The wedding is set to bring two of India's most influential and powerful family together. Beyonce is also billed to perform at the wedding. It is also reported that the Clintons and the Ambanis have a long-standing relationship which has spread to over a decade now.

Isha Ambani and her family play

Isha Ambani and her family

(NDTV.com)

 

 

Talking about influential families coming together, about a week ago, it was reported that Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos, heir of the Boulos family in Nigeria were dating.

Hilary Clinton at the pre wedding celebration play

Hilary Clinton at the pre wedding celebration

 

Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionaire

Tiffany Trump and boyfriend, Michael Boulos play

Tiffany Trump and boyfriend, Michael Boulos

(EveningStandard)

 

The daughter of the United State's president, Donald Trump is reportedly dating a Nigerian millionaire. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos according to PUNCH, reportedly started their romantic relationship back in June 2018 when they met while on vacation in Mykonos. Michael is from the famous Lagos multi-billionaire family, Boulos. According to PageSix, a source revealed that the two spent Thanksgiving together where he also met her family.

“Tiffany is happy.  She has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations,” the source said.

Michael Boulos play

Michael Boulos

(wagcenter.com)

 

Boulos is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multibillion-dollar trading conglomerate. Boulos' history began in Lagos as a store that sells jewelry and other small articles to the upper middle class in Lagos by George Boulos. In mid-1950s, George's sons, Anthony and Gabriel expanded the family business with the importation of MieleDurkopp and Göricke motorcycles and in 1959, the firm began importing Suzuki motorcycles.

Tiffany Trump and new bae, Michael Boulos play

Tiffany Trump and new bae, Michael Boulos

(Elle)

 

Tiffany who is 25 years old, is the second daughter of the current president of the United States of America and Georgetown Law student in Washington, D.C.

