Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionaire

The daughter of the United State's president, Donald Trump is reportedly dating a Nigerian millionaire.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos according to PUNCH, reportedly started their romantic relationship back in June 2018 when they met while on vacation in Mykonos. Michael is from the famous Lagos multi-billionaire family, Boulos. According to PageSix, a source revealed that the two spent Thanksgiving together where he also met her family.

“Tiffany is happy. She has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations,” the source said.

Boulos is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multibillion-dollar trading conglomerate. Boulos' history began in Lagos as a store that sells jewelry and other small articles to the upper middle class in Lagos by George Boulos. In mid-1950s, George's sons, Anthony and Gabriel expanded the family business with the importation of Miele, Durkopp and Göricke motorcycles and in 1959, the firm began importing Suzuki motorcycles.

In 1985, the Boulos family diversified their interest in Nigeria with the establishment of Bel Impex Limited, a tissue paper producer. Between 2010 and 2016, the company represented Piaggio India and partially assembled tricycles in the country.

Tiffany who is 25 years old, is the second daughter of the current president of the United States of America and Georgetown Law student in Washington, D.C.

If this relationship turns into a marriage, then we have another American celebrity joining the list of those who have found love with Nigerian men. Recall 'Scandals' star, Kerry Washington got married to Nigerian NFL player, Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013. The couple has two beautiful kids together.

Kerry Washington welcomes second child with Nnamdi Asomugha

"Scandal" actress, Kerry Washington welcomed the birth of her second child , a baby boy with former NFL player, Nnamdi Asomugha in 2016. The new baby, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, was born on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.

Washington, who has been having a good experience as far as motherhood and being a wife are concerned gushed about her life in a chat with the Los Angeles Times.

"I will say I feel really, really blessed, I just feel really blessed that I'm kind of living extraordinary dreams come true in my work life and in my personal life."

They welcomed their first child, Isabelle Amarachi at about a year after, precisely on April 21, 2014. Her husband retired as a professional American Football player on December 27, 2013, after signing a one-day contract with the Oakland Raiders.