Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend the weekend in Miami

Odion Okonofua

Affleck and Lopez have been spotted on several occasions since her split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

It looks like Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are done with the speculations about their relationship as they were spotted together in Miami over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Affleck flew into Miami on Sunday, May 23, 2021, to meet J lo.

The movie star was later spotted in a waterfront mansion where J Lo was residing.

Lopez popped in and out of the balcony but was trying to hide from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

There had been speculations about the former couple reigniting their old flame.

They have been spotted together three times since J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The former couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

They split months later in January 2004.

