Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend the weekend in Miami

According to TMZ, Affleck flew into Miami on Sunday, May 23, 2021, to meet J lo.

The movie star was later spotted in a waterfront mansion where J Lo was residing.

Pulse Nigeria

Lopez popped in and out of the balcony but was trying to hide from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

There had been speculations about the former couple reigniting their old flame.

They have been spotted together three times since J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Pulse Nigeria

The former couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.