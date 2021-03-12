American singer Jennifer Lopez and her Major Baseball League boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez have broken up their relationship.

According to PageSix, the couple ended their relationship in the wake of his scandal with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

The couple, it was reported, decided to call it quits after the scandal broke.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in 2017 [Instagram/Arod]

It would be recalled that in Jan, Twitter was set ablaze with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s “Southern Charm” exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving an “ex-MLB star” and breakout cast member Madison LeCroy.

Then LeCroy revealed she had been FaceTiming with Rodriguez, but insisted they had not met in person.

Jlo as she is fondly called began dating the former New York Yankees star in 2017.

In March 2019, they announced their engagement.

Rodriguez has two children, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Ella Alexander Rodriguez from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.