As the baby season continue to flourish in the celebrity world, 'Being Annabel' actress, Oma Nnadi joins the growing list as she welcomes a second child with hubby, Noni.

The news of the birth of the couple's second child was announced by Oma's husband via Instagram on Thursday, October 3, 2019. According to him, they have welcomed a baby boy and mother and baby are doing well.

"And our son arrives. Maximum joy. #happysoul Thank you, God, Thank you my wife @omannadi 💋. Welcome to our world... Brian Buteaku Enem. (B.B ENEM)@omannadi," he wrote.

From all of us at Pulse, its a big congratulations to Oma Nnadi and her hubby over the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Still talking about baby arrivals, a few days ago, Makida Moka announced the arrival of her first child.

Makida Moka Onyekweli welcomes baby boy [Video]

Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli has welcomed her first child with husband, Oliver Onyekweli. [Instagram/TheMakidaMoka]

The Egyptian born Nigerian actress made the announcement known via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, September 30, 2019. In a YouTube video, the actress talked about the journey through her pregnancy for nine months.

"Since Summer is officially Over, This is how I spent my Hot Girl Summer 2019. #Pregnant #LifeUpdate," she captioned the video.

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [LindIkeji]

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.