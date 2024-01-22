BBNaija's Venita has weighed in on Mabel Makun's cryptic post alleging abuse

The Big Brother Naija star appeared as a guest on the newly released episode of The Big Friday Show hosted by other BBNaija alumnus Tacha Akide. During the interview, the topic of Mabel's posts alleging abuse came up.

Akpofure highlighted the ambiguity in Mabel's statement, emphasising that she didn't explicitly mention her husband, the famous comedian, AY Makun. Furthermore, she prayed that the couple would work through their issues if any.

"What if she's not talking about her husband? I haven't seen a lot but what I saw is that she said that one person is accountable and she is not necessarily mentioning names, and I want to believe that all is well at home because Uncle AY is my uncle, and Aunty May is my G. So I hope everything is fine. There is no marriage that doesn't get tested, but hopefully, God would see everyone through their problems," she said.

This comes after Mabel made Instagram posts on Thursday, January 18, 2024, stating that she was in an abusive situation and her life was at stake. She did not mention any names in her post, but stressed that one person was to be held accountable

Pulse Nigeria

Her post read, The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station." Additionally, her story post read, "Been abused mentally and all around for way too long and I have had enough."

Pulse Nigeria

The ambiguity of her posts led to intense speculations among her followers and social media users at large, with many assuming that she was referring to her husband AY. The assumptions took a turn for the worse when social media users discovered that the couple no longer followed each other on Instagram.