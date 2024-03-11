BBNaija's Tacha opens up on receiving death threats from Davido's fans

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Tacha claimed that she received death threats from the singer's fans in January 2024. She recounted seeing comments from fans threatening violence against her, referencing Davido's nickname "001."

Tacha said, "I've received death threats from Davido's fans. I've seen people comment 'Na our 001 you dey use play? We go show you."

When asked if she felt that Davido should have stepped in and stopped his fans from bullying her, she said, "Oh, I don’t know. I almost want to say I don’t think it’s that deep. It’s never going to happen so that’s why I laugh about it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacha used the incident to highlight the larger issue of cyberbullying.

"Nobody is going to come out to say nothing. People just see stuff happen and everybody keeps their mouth shut. Let it play out and play out to the end. Unless something happens, do you understand what I mean?" Tacha added.

Emphasising the negative impact of online harassment on celebrities, the Big Brother Naija star stressed that people downplay it until a tragic event happens.

"So then we always feel like because they are celebrities they have the chest ‘to chest’ anything until one celebrity goes ahead to kill themself, or until one celebrity dies. That’s when we will understand that this cyberbullying thing that we do on a constant basis, actually does have a very serious negative impact. Especially on whoever’s life that they are trolling," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall earlier in 2024, singer Tiwa Savage petitioned Davido over alleged threats on her life and at the time Tacha weighed in on the situation.

"It's the AUDACITY for me! when a man has God complex what do you expect?? Lool!! Take up somebody your size for once oga BR," she posted on her X account.