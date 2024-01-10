BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage

It began on Tuesday January 9, 2024, when she took to X (formerly Twitter) with a post that fans of Davido said is directed at him. She said in the post that he should pick on someone his own size.

"It's the AUDACITY for me! when a man has God complex what do you expect?? Lool!! Take up somebody your size for once oga BR," she posted.

That post raked up many reactions from X users, with some calling her out for shading the Unavailable singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Tacha also reposted a post from another user which read, "If Davido can bully & harass a whole Tiwa Savage, imagine how man's treating women whose names & faces we don't know?"

Following this, controversy heightened after Davido liked a tweet shaming the reality star over alleged body odour. This action led to more reaction on the microblogging app and over social media.

Pulse Nigeria

Tacha then posted again saying, "Na dem rush go Mohbad’s candle night OHH!! But they’re bigger bullies!!! iTs NOT ME!!! Big 2024!! will call out any magas BS! Nobody dey feed anybody. Lol Dude must really think this is 2018 bro it’s big 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

All this came after a letter Savage wrote a letter to the Lagos State police command surfaced on the internet. In said document, she accused the singer of threatening her life and requested that the police intervene.

"He also told her mutual connections to warn me to be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up," the petition read in part.