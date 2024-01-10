ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after Savage's letter to the Police accusing Davido of threatening her life.

Tacha stated that he has a 'God Complex' (Instagram/Tacha)
Tacha stated that he has a 'God Complex' (Instagram/Tacha)

Recommended articles

It began on Tuesday January 9, 2024, when she took to X (formerly Twitter) with a post that fans of Davido said is directed at him. She said in the post that he should pick on someone his own size.

"It's the AUDACITY for me! when a man has God complex what do you expect?? Lool!! Take up somebody your size for once oga BR," she posted.

That post raked up many reactions from X users, with some calling her out for shading the Unavailable singer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reactions from X users
Reactions from X users Pulse Nigeria

Tacha also reposted a post from another user which read, "If Davido can bully & harass a whole Tiwa Savage, imagine how man's treating women whose names & faces we don't know?"

Following this, controversy heightened after Davido liked a tweet shaming the reality star over alleged body odour. This action led to more reaction on the microblogging app and over social media.

This was seen after X users looked into Davido's liked tweets
This was seen after X users looked into Davido's liked tweets Pulse Nigeria

Tacha then posted again saying, "Na dem rush go Mohbad’s candle night OHH!! But they’re bigger bullies!!! iTs NOT ME!!! Big 2024!! will call out any magas BS! Nobody dey feed anybody. Lol Dude must really think this is 2018 bro it’s big 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT
More reactions from X users about Tacha
More reactions from X users about Tacha Pulse Nigeria

All this came after a letter Savage wrote a letter to the Lagos State police command surfaced on the internet. In said document, she accused the singer of threatening her life and requested that the police intervene.

"He also told her mutual connections to warn me to be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up," the petition read in part.

The Police Command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has since revealed that investigations had begun.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is why victims don't speak up - Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua controversy

This is why victims don't speak up - Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua controversy

Niyi Akinmolayan's documentary 'Rainmakers' will debut on Prime this March

Niyi Akinmolayan's documentary 'Rainmakers' will debut on Prime this March

He healed my family and gave us shelter - singer Victor AD defends TB Joshua

He healed my family and gave us shelter - singer Victor AD defends TB Joshua

American gospel artist Lacrae calls Burna Boy an inspiration

American gospel artist Lacrae calls Burna Boy an inspiration

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage

Lagos Police investigate Tiwa Savage's petition against Davido

Lagos Police investigate Tiwa Savage's petition against Davido

Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday

Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday

Tiwa Savage accuses Davido of physical threats, calls police to intervene

Tiwa Savage accuses Davido of physical threats, calls police to intervene

Fireboy shares how being a millionaire changed him

Fireboy shares how being a millionaire changed him

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua