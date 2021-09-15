BBNaija's Tacha buys new mansion in Lagos

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Natacha Akide, has acquired a mansion.
The reality TV star gives a tour guide around her new house.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, where she shared videos of her new property.
Tacha's new property is located in one of the highbrow areas in Lagos.
Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.
Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.
At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.
