Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Babatunde Lawal

Phyna made a vow to ensure that everyone in her family drives a red car just like hers and her father's.

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija's "Level Up" edition 2022, has sparked warm conversations on social media as she presents a brand new car to her father, Mr. Moses Otabor.

In order to match her Innoson SUV G5T, the reality TV star bought her dad a new red SUV, which she displayed on her snapchat story. Phyna explains in her caption how she want to make sure that her entire family drives a red car, just like she and Mr. Otabor do. The brand influencer continued to ask God to bless her father.

"Am sorry but everyone in my family is gonna use red. I learnt how to get a car for my dad with his love. God bless him for me [sic]", she captioned the video

After getting the key, her father became emotional as he glanced inside the car, which had been decorated for the surprise, and then he asked his wife to take the wheel.

This is the latest in a series of good news stories for the influencer-turned-youth ambassador. She recently bagged a deal with a luxury skincare brand. Also, Phyna joined the growing list of BBNaija alumnus political appointees with a new appointment in Edo State. Along with her new role, she also got a new name from the Esama of Benin. The monarch described her as "Olokunameh," which means "the goddess of wealth."

